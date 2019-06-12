Fire

Vegetation fire explodes to 2000 acres near Shandon, Highway 46 to be closed

20 percent contained

Posted: Jun 12, 2019 02:17 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 04:54 PM PDT

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - The McMillan Fire in northeast San Luis Obispo County continues to grow and has caused officials to shut down Highway 46.

The fire, which started as a small spot fire near Shandon, has grown to over 2000 acres and is currently 20 percent contained. 

The fire jumped a containment line and quickly approached the highway, with plumes of black smoke severely hindering visibility. 

Traffic in both ways is affected and it's currently unclear how long the roadway will be blocked.

Caltrans and California Highway Patrol officers will remain on scene to enforce the road closures. 

Firefighters worked to contain a vegetation fire that broke out in northern San Luis Obispo County on Wednesday. 

The McMillan Fire sparked just before 1 p.m. on Highway 46 east of McMillan Canyon Road near Shandon.

First responding crews found a vegetation fire burning 10 acres in dry grass moving at a moderate rate of speed. 

Just over an hour after the fire was first reported, the fire had exploded to over 600 acres with a moderate to rapid rate of spread.

By 3:40 p.m., the fire had grown to 1000 acres but fire crews were able to make progress on containment. The fire is currently 20 percent contained.

Caltrans plans to close Highway 46 in the area of the fire Wednesday evening. It's unclear how long the road will be closed at this time. 

 

