Two vehicles catch fire near storage shed in Ventura

Ventura firefighters found two cars and a shed on fire Monday afternoon. (Ventura City Fire Department)

VENTURA, Calif. - Amid the fires in Ventura County, Ventura City firefighters responded to a structure fire Monday afternoon.

Ventura City firefighters responded to a structure fire in the 100 blk of W. Harrison Ave around 3:07 p.m.

When crews arrived, they found two cars and a storage shed on fire. Smoke from the fire could be seen from blocks away.

Firefighters knocked down the fire quickly and were able to keep the fire from spreading.

No injuries were reported, and the fire is still under investigation.