Fire

Two vehicles catch fire near storage shed in Ventura

By:

Posted: Nov 12, 2018 08:41 PM PST

Updated: Nov 12, 2018 08:41 PM PST

VENTURA, Calif. - Amid the fires in Ventura County, Ventura City firefighters responded to a structure fire Monday afternoon.

Ventura City firefighters responded to a structure fire in the 100 blk of W. Harrison Ave around 3:07 p.m. 

When crews arrived, they found two cars and a storage shed on fire. Smoke from the fire could be seen from blocks away.

Firefighters knocked down the fire quickly and were able to keep the fire from spreading.

No injuries were reported, and the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright © 2018 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Slideshow: Santa Barbara Mission Annual Blessing of the Animals 2018

Slideshow: Santa Barbara Mission Annual Blessing of the Animals 2018

Slideshow: Puppy found in illegal marijuana grow doing well and will be adopted by deputy

Slideshow: Puppy found in illegal marijuana grow doing well and will be adopted by deputy

Slideshow: Fiesta Rodeo 2018

Slideshow: Fiesta Rodeo 2018

Notable deaths of 2018
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Notable deaths of 2018

Best and worst foods for sleep
iStock/ValuaVitaly

Best and worst foods for sleep

Guess the celebrity mustache
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

Guess the celebrity mustache

On this day: November 13
Rick Diamond-Getty Images

On this day: November 13

Wind-driven fires rip through California
Getty Images

Wind-driven fires rip through California

Stars attend 2018 People's Choice Awards
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Stars attend 2018 People's Choice Awards

10 most popular pizza toppings
FreeImages.com/Michal Adamczyk

10 most popular pizza toppings

Can you guess celebrities' real names?
Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Coachella

Can you guess celebrities' real names?

On this day: November 12
White House photo by Eric Draper

On this day: November 12

On this day: November 11
Mark Davis/Getty Images

On this day: November 11

On this day: November 10
Rick Diamond/Getty Images

On this day: November 10

Veterans Day 2018 deals and freebies
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Veterans Day 2018 deals and freebies

Celebrities who served in the military
FreeImages.com/Karen Barefoot

Celebrities who served in the military

On this day: November 9
Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images

On this day: November 9

Mass shooting at California bar
Getty Images

Mass shooting at California bar

Fabulous actresses over 50
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Fabulous actresses over 50

Top 10 germ-infested spots
iStock/Eraxion

Top 10 germ-infested spots