Two new wildfires break out in Ventura County as Woolsey Fire rages on

Rocky Fire burning alongside Highway 118 in the Moorpark area - Nov. 12, 2018.

Rocky Fire burning alongside Highway 118 in the Moorpark area - Nov. 12, 2018.

MOORPARK, Calif. - Two new wildfires have broken out in Ventura County Monday morning as the Woolsey and Hill fires rage on nearby.

The first fire sparked at about 10 a.m. in the area of Lynn Road in the Thousand Oaks area and is currently approximately 15 acres in size, according to Ventura County Fire Chief Mark Lorenzen. Some structured are threatened but fire officials are confident they will have this fire contained soon as resources fighting the Woolsey and Hill fires were diverted.

The second fire, and the one with the most potential to grow out of control, is being called the Peak Fire, initially Rocky Fire, and began burning shortly after 10 a.m. in the Rocky Peak area near Highway 118 in the Simi Valley area.

Officials closed Highway 118, eastbound and westbound between Yosemite and Topanga Canyon, due to the fire. That area has since reopened, according to the California Highway Patrol. Also closed: Los Angeles Avenue eastbound from Rory Lane to Kuehener Drive; Kuehner Drive from the Santa Susana Pass Road to the Highway 118.

Motorists are being advised to take Highway 126 or U.S. Highway 101 to get around this.

All train service between Chatsworth and Simi Valley has been stopped due to this brush fire, tweeted Pacific Surfliner.

The Peak Fire scorched 105 acres before firefighters were able to contain it with an aggressive ground and air attack. Fire resources from the Woolsey and Hill fires are currently battling this blaze.

The cause of these fires is under investigation.

No further details were immediately known.