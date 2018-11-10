SIGN UP FOR OUR EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Fire

Trump issues emergency declaration providing federal aid in California wildfires

By:

Posted: Nov 09, 2018 06:03 PM PST

Updated: Nov 09, 2018 06:03 PM PST

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - President Donald Trump has issued an emergency proclamation providing federal aid to help state and local firefighters battling the Hill, Camp, and Woolsey fires.

"California is appreciative for the timely response, which will help emergency responders in their heroic efforts to protect Californians and their communities," said Acting Governor Gavin Newsom. 

The money will help pay for shelter supplies and water for evacuated residents as well as firefighting aircraft.

Newsom has also declared a State of Emergency in Los Angeles, Butte and Ventura counties.

Many homes have been destroyed in all three fires burning out of control. Five people have already been killed in the Camp Fire, which has burned over 70,000 acres, when their vehicle was overrun by flames.

The Hill Fire is holding at the moment at approximately 6,100 acres, according to CAL FIRE, while the Woosley Fire has scorched over 35,000 acres.

Copyright © 2018 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Slideshow: Santa Barbara Mission Annual Blessing of the Animals 2018

Slideshow: Santa Barbara Mission Annual Blessing of the Animals 2018

Slideshow: Puppy found in illegal marijuana grow doing well and will be adopted by deputy

Slideshow: Puppy found in illegal marijuana grow doing well and will be adopted by deputy

Slideshow: Fiesta Rodeo 2018

Slideshow: Fiesta Rodeo 2018

On this day: November 10
Rick Diamond/Getty Images

On this day: November 10

Wind-driven fires rip through California
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Wind-driven fires rip through California

Veterans Day 2018 deals and freebies
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Veterans Day 2018 deals and freebies

Celebrities who served in the military
FreeImages.com/Karen Barefoot

Celebrities who served in the military

On this day: November 9
Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images

On this day: November 9

Mass shooting at California bar
Getty Images

Mass shooting at California bar

Fabulous actresses over 50
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Fabulous actresses over 50

Top 10 germ-infested spots
iStock/Eraxion

Top 10 germ-infested spots

On this day: November 8
POOL via CNN Newsource

On this day: November 8

Best, worst cities for veterans to live
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Best, worst cities for veterans to live

Colorized images from WWI
Press Association/AP via CNN

Colorized images from WWI

Election Day 2018
Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Election Day 2018

Celebrities who go by one name
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Celebrities who go by one name

Health mistakes smart people make
iStock/Peter-John Freeman

Health mistakes smart people make

On this day: November 7
Mike Lawrie/Getty Images

On this day: November 7

Notable recalls of 2018
Duncan Hines via CNN

Notable recalls of 2018

Celebrities turned politicians
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Celebrities turned politicians