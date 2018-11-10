Trump issues emergency declaration providing federal aid in California wildfires

Copyright 2018 CNN

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - President Donald Trump has issued an emergency proclamation providing federal aid to help state and local firefighters battling the Hill, Camp, and Woolsey fires.

"California is appreciative for the timely response, which will help emergency responders in their heroic efforts to protect Californians and their communities," said Acting Governor Gavin Newsom.

The money will help pay for shelter supplies and water for evacuated residents as well as firefighting aircraft.

Newsom has also declared a State of Emergency in Los Angeles, Butte and Ventura counties.

Many homes have been destroyed in all three fires burning out of control. Five people have already been killed in the Camp Fire, which has burned over 70,000 acres, when their vehicle was overrun by flames.

The Hill Fire is holding at the moment at approximately 6,100 acres, according to CAL FIRE, while the Woosley Fire has scorched over 35,000 acres.