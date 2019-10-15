Fire

SoCal Edison warns of possible power shutoffs in Santa Barbara area due to fire risk

Posted: Oct 15, 2019 02:03 PM PDT

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Southern California Edison is exploring a potential Public Safety Power Shutoff in the Santa Barbara area due to risk of fire weather. 

Power lines could be shut off in the Santa Barbara area on Friday, or earlier/later depending on conditions.

Areas affected include:

  • Montecito
  • Summerland
  • Carpinteria
  • Gaviota at the Concepcion circuit and the Mist circuit 

Click here to a see a map of the areas considered under high-fire warning

SoCal Edison will provide daily updates until conditions improve, according to a safety message sent out to customers.

The utility urges customers to have an outage plan and emergency kit and check your PSPS status online.

SCE representatives confirmed that Tuesday's alert was sent out by mistake and was meant to be sent out on Wednesday. Customers are typically given 48 hours' notice of any potential PSPS. 

Santa Barbara County Supervisor Das Williams confirmed that a PSPS advisory was issued to local elected officials 72 hours ahead of time, which is standard procedure.

