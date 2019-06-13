Fire

Small grass fire stopped quickly in Solvang

No structures threatened



Posted: Jun 12, 2019 06:11 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 07:20 AM PDT

A small grass fire was stopped at 1.4 acres in Solvang. No structures on ranch land were threatened. (John Palminteri/KEYT.com)

SOLVANG, Calif. - A morning grass fire in Solvang has been stopped quickly by responding Santa Barbara County firefighters.

No structures were threatened on Alamo Pintado Road where the flames were first reported in the 1200 block.   This is between Solvang and Ballard.

The cause is under investigation.

The fire was in dry grass but the area also had wine grapes in several locations.

During high fire season there is an aggressive call out on fires.  That includes multiple engines, hand crews, bulldozers and aircraft.  If the fire is small the resources are scaled back, as they were today.

Santa Barbara County Fire Public Information officer Mike Eliason says, "we are going to send five engines automatically as well as the air tankers  and the helicopters,  as well as the hand crews and dozers. You are going to see more engine companies and resources coming to a fire to get ahead if it as quickly as we can." 

He said the vineyards were very helpful in slowing the speed of the fire along with quiet winds.

"Vineyards are great. Vineyards and avocado orchards don't tend to burn . The first row may have some radiant heat damage but for the most part it will help slow the progress of that fire." said Eliason.

 

 

