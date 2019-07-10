Small brush fire in California Valley threatens 2 structures

CALIFORNIA VALLEY, Calif. - A quarter-acre vegetation fire in the California Valley threatened multiple structures Tuesday afternoon.

The fire was first reported around 4:30 p.m. in the area of Gleason Road and Gale Road within California Valley.

Cal Fire responded to the fire and reported three structures were threatened. A single fire engine was able to stop forward progress by 4:45 p.m., but two structures remained threatened.

Additional details will be released as more information becomes available.