Fire

Small brush fire breaks out near Las Cruces

By:

Posted: Jun 04, 2019 01:01 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 01:01 PM PDT

GAVIOTA, Calif. - A small vegetation fire broke out near the Highway 101 and Highway 1 interchange at Las Cruces Tuesday afternoon.

The fire sparked at around noon on the roadside. The fire kicked up smoke but burned less than a quarter-acre before it was contained.

Three brush trucks remained on scene. No roads were closed due to the fire.

During high fire season, the slightest fires receive heavy resources due to the potential risk of flames spreading quickly. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

