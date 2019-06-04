Small brush fire breaks out near Las Cruces

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Firefighters responded to a fire on the roadside near the Highway 101 and Highway 1 interchange north of Gaviota on Tuesday. ( KEYT )

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Firefighters responded to a fire on the roadside near the Highway 101 and Highway 1 interchange north of Gaviota on Tuesday. ( KEYT )

GAVIOTA, Calif. - A small vegetation fire broke out near the Highway 101 and Highway 1 interchange at Las Cruces Tuesday afternoon.

The fire sparked at around noon on the roadside. The fire kicked up smoke but burned less than a quarter-acre before it was contained.

Three brush trucks remained on scene. No roads were closed due to the fire.

During high fire season, the slightest fires receive heavy resources due to the potential risk of flames spreading quickly.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.