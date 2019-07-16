Santa Barbara County Fire increasing staff in anticipation of fire risk
Coordinated with National Weather Service
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Additional firefighters will be on staff ahead of possible high fire risk through Tuesday evening.
Santa Barbara County Fire Public Information Officer Daniel Bertucelli tweeted that County Fire, after coordinating with the National Weather Service, will be up-staffing a wildland task force due to anticipated fire weather.
Two type three engines, one water tender and one dozer will be at the ready for 24 hours beginning Monday night at 5:00 p.m.
Mike Eliason of Santa Barbara County Fire says with the elevated fire danger due to high winds and temperatures, this task force is needed to be ready at all angles.