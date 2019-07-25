Fire

Riverbed fire in Santa Maria contained after burning 95 acres

Firefighters making good progess

By:

Posted: Jul 24, 2019 04:44 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 06:41 PM PDT

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - (Update 6:40 p.m.) The fire burning in a Santa Maria riverbed has been contained, according to Cal Fire.

The fire which was referred to as the Thompson Fire, burned 95 acres before the fire was contained.

Forward progress was stopped and fire crews will remain on scene for a few hours to put out any hot spots.

 

(Update 6:11 p.m.) Cal Fire says its crews are making good progress on the fire.

It burned 30 acres Wednesday evening.

Our crews did not see flames after 6 p.m.

Some fire teams have been cleared from the scene.

(Original Story) Firefighters are at the scene of a vegetation fire near Santa Maria.

The fire broke out near Highway 101 and Highway 166 just before 4:30 p.m.

Firefighters from Cal Fire and Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to the call.

Crews found a two-acre fire burning in a riverbed at a moderate rate of speed.

This is a developing story and we will update this story as we learn more. 

