Fire

Range Fire burns 150 acres in the Santa Ynez Valley, forward progress stopped

Fixed wing aircraft will makes drops Monday

By:

Posted: Jul 28, 2019 11:40 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 02:52 PM PDT

Range Fire burning at least 50 acres

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The Range Fire burning in the Santa Ynez Valley near Lake Cachuma burned about 150 acres before forward progress was stopped Monday.

The fire was first reported Sunday night just before 11 p.m.

A faint, orange glow could be seen from our Cahuma Lake Camera positioned on the south side of Cachuma Lake looking north. That camera is part of the SkyCam Network

Initial reports indicated there may have been two fires, but officials ultimately ruled that out. 

Fire crews from Santa Barbara County Fire Department and the Los Padres National Forest worked to establish a line around the fire along Happy Canyon Road near the gun range. The fire reportedly jumped the road burned on both sides, moving at a moderate raid of spread while being aided by wind. 

Ten engines, several hand crews and fixed wing aircraft battled the flames Monday morning. No structures were threatened by the fire at any point.

By 8:30 a.m., Los Padres National Forest officials declared that forward progress on the fire had been stopped.

Investigators are looking into what started the fire.

 

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


