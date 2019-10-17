Power shutoff warning reduced to 2,000 customers, Carpinteria and Lompoc added

Scott Olson/Getty Images

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The total number of Southern California Edison customers on advisory for possible public safety power shutoffs has gone down two 2,000.

Earlier this week, as many as 7,000 customers were alerted that their power could be shut off due to fire weather.

As of noon Thursday, 1,966 customers are under consideration for a Public Safety Power Shutoff.

The areas under consideration include unincorporated areas of Santa Barbara, Montecito, Gaviota, Goleta, Lompoc, Carpinteria, and Summerland.

For continuing updates, visit the SoCal Edison PSPS page online. You can also sign up for emergency alerts at ReadySBC.org.