Fire

Power shutoff warning reduced to 2,000 customers, Carpinteria and Lompoc added

By:

Posted: Oct 17, 2019 01:44 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 01:44 PM PDT

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The total number of Southern California Edison customers on advisory for possible public safety power shutoffs has gone down two 2,000.

Earlier this week, as many as 7,000 customers were alerted that their power could be shut off due to fire weather. 

As of noon Thursday, 1,966 customers are under consideration for a Public Safety Power Shutoff.

The areas under consideration include unincorporated areas of Santa Barbara, Montecito, Gaviota, Goleta, Lompoc, Carpinteria, and Summerland.

For continuing updates, visit the SoCal Edison PSPS page online. You can also sign up for emergency alerts at ReadySBC.org.

 

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

County agencies participates in active shooter training in Goleta

County agencies participates in active shooter training in Goleta

Law enforcement raids illegal campsite in Orcutt
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Law enforcement raids illegal campsite in Orcutt

CHP reunite tortoise rescued from Santa Ynez

CHP reunite tortoise rescued from Santa Ynez

Brexit: What's the latest?
Getty Images

Brexit: What's the latest?

On this day: October 17
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: October 17

Celebrities who have adopted
Mario Villafuerte/Getty Images

Celebrities who have adopted

9 foods that lower stress levels
iStock/eurobanks

9 foods that lower stress levels

12 surprising airline secrets
Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

12 surprising airline secrets

Fabulous actresses over 50
Mark Davis/Getty Images

Fabulous actresses over 50

On this day: October 16
Nick Laham/Getty Images

On this day: October 16

2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees
Getty Images

2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees

Famous write-in candidates
Jemal Countess/Getty Images

Famous write-in candidates

On this day: October 15
John Moore/Getty Images

On this day: October 15

Top 10 hot spots for car thieves
iStock/Norlito

Top 10 hot spots for car thieves

Best driving cities in US
Scott Olson/Getty Images

Best driving cities in US

2019 Nobel Prize winners

2019 Nobel Prize winners

On this day: October 14
Ben Foster via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 14

Celebrities' fears, phobias revealed
Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Celebrities' fears, phobias revealed

Evolution of the iPhone
David Paul Morris/Getty Images

Evolution of the iPhone

On this day: October 13
Gobierno de Chile via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 13