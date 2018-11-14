Fire

Phone app alerts husband of fire in apartment in Vandenberg Village

Neighbors rescue disabled wife

By:

Posted: Nov 13, 2018 09:37 PM PST

Updated: Nov 13, 2018 10:03 PM PST

VANDENBERG VILLAGE, Calif. - A phone app alerts a husband that his house is on fire and his disabled wife is trapped inside while he is in Santa Barbara.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to a structure fire at The Diplomat Apartments at 325 Burton Mesa Road around 8:02 p.m.

Public Information Officer Mike Eliason with the Santa Barbara County Fire Department says the husband was alerted to a fire in his apartment by an app on his phone while he was in Santa Barbara. The husband could see smoke filling the apartment and his wife's disabled walker.

Eliason says the wife was saved by 2 neighbors that heard her cries for help.

Firefighters responded to the apartment and knocked down the fire in 6 minutes.

Nearby apartments were evacuated as a precaution during the fire.

The wife was transported to an area hospital with minor, and the husband is en-route to meet her.

The apartment suffered major smoke, and fire damage and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The name of the phone app was not made available at the time of the report.

