Fire

Paso Robles riverbed fire contained to two acres

By:

Posted: Jul 23, 2019 11:55 AM PDT

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 12:07 PM PDT

PASO ROBLES, Calif. - Paso Robles firefighters say a brush fire in the Salinas Riverbed was contained to two acres.

The fire started around 6 p.m. Monday in the 3200 block of Sulphur Springs Road, near Highway 101 and Highway 46.

Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services says the fire was burning in dense brush in the riverbed, and it was difficult to access.

CAL FIRE, Camp Roberts Fire, and Templeton Fire also responded to help.

A total of 62 firefighters were brought in to battle the fire.

The cause is under investigation.

