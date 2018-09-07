Paso Robles apartment fire.

PASO ROBLES, Calif. - A fire broke out on the ground floor of a two-story apartment complex on the 100 block of Spring Street in Paso Robles Thursday afternoon. Firefighters arrived just after 12 p.m. to find smoke and flames coming out of one unit. They confined the fire to the apartment. An apartment above the fire took smoke damage when a window failed due to the heat.

Everyone was able to get out of the building safely. A total of 17 firefighters from Cal Fire San Luis Obispo County and Atascadero were on the scene. The fire was knocked down by 12:35, about 20 minutes after the call came in. The cause of teh fire is under investigation.