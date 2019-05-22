Fire

Montecito Mudflow disaster site being used for a two-day drill

Homeowner offers structure before it goes down

By:

Posted: May 21, 2019 05:55 PM PDT

Updated: May 21, 2019 06:57 PM PDT

Fire crews are using a damaged Montecito home for a drill site prior to the complete demolition set for later this week.  (John Palminteri/KEYT.com)

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Firefighters are using a house set to be demolished in the Montecito mudflow zone to go through emergency scenarios ahead of the heavy equipment coming later this week to take the structure down.

Curtis Skene is the property owner and offered it up for the two-day drill exercise.

"I heard that they were looking for places to do training and I can't think of a better thing to do. This has been a wonderful house, faithful to the end, this is putting it to good use," said Curtis Skeen.

He grew up in the house and was there when tons of rocks and mud came down from the hills on January 9, 2018. That wiped out nearly every home on his street, an offshoot from East Valley Road.

"There are 14 homes on this street. 10 will probably be down. The rebuilding process will take quite awhile," said Skeen.

The Santa Barbara City Fire Department and Montecito Fire Protection District are bringing in different crews, many newer firefighters, to go through various scenarios.

One included putting ladders to the top of the structure, climbing up on the roof top and cutting holes to ventilate a fire. 

They also worked within the building to cut open walls and crawl through as if they were making a rescue.

Many different safety measures were discussed and implemented in the drill which took place at a pace geared more for instruction rather than an urgent timeline that would occur in a real fire.

Having the house available is donation that will go a long way.   

"To have somebody with the forethought to donate it for training for us is invaluable for day-to-day operations of what we do," said Santa Barbara City Fire Information Officer Ryan DiGuilio.

The home is more than 60 years old, creating many challenges.

"It has to do with the electrical systems, how steep the roofs were constructed, the type of roofing materials, this house has wood shake roofs which you wouldn't find anymore, so it poses different challenges when it comes to fire ground operations," said DiGuilio.

The fire apparatus on the scene included the ladder truck.

"You will never know when there's a Montecito firefighter that will need to go on a city apparatus or vice versa so to have all this cross-training really helps both departments as a whole," said DiGuilio.

He said from one disaster comes this training opportunity for a future big emergency that may save lives and property. 

"Out of the tragic events that have happened, there's still some good things that can come out of it and the training here today, on this house, that  will actually help families and property owners in the future through this training," he said.

The training continues Wednesday.

