Mobile home fire in rural Paso Robles
PASO ROBLES, Calif. - CAL FIRE SLO tweeted about a single mobile home fire, fully involved with three acres of heavy brush.
It happened around 10:00 p.m. off Estrella road near airport road in rural Paso Robles.
The fire consumed large amount of items, such as cars and the mobile home.
SLO FIRE has said forward progress has been stopped and that Camp Roberts Fire Department will be mopping up for the next couple hours.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.