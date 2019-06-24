Mobile home fire in rural Paso Robles

PASO ROBLES, Calif. - CAL FIRE SLO tweeted about a single mobile home fire, fully involved with three acres of heavy brush.

#RiverIC (Initial) @CALFIRE_SLO at scene of a single wide mobile home fully involved with 3 acres of heavy brush potential for 15. Location is off Estrella Road near Airport Road in rural Paso Robles. pic.twitter.com/xLWyb6BU1K — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) June 24, 2019

It happened around 10:00 p.m. off Estrella road near airport road in rural Paso Robles.

The fire consumed large amount of items, such as cars and the mobile home.

SLO FIRE has said forward progress has been stopped and that Camp Roberts Fire Department will be mopping up for the next couple hours.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

