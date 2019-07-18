Lawnmower sparks small grass fire behind San Luis Obispo school
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Cal Fire and San Luis Obispo Fire Department put out a small grass fire behind a school on Thursday.
Thursday afternoon, firefighters responded to a report of a quarter-acre grass fire burning behind Laureate Private School/Christ Classical School, west of San Luis Obispo.
Students were evacuated from the school as a precaution.
The fire has since been contained. Officials say the fire was sparked by a lawnmower.
@CALFIRE_SLO @SLO_City_Fire are at scene of a 1/4 acre grass fire behind Laureate Private School. Students were evacuated by school staff as a precaution. All students are safe and accounted for. Fire was caused by a lawn mower and has been contained. #calfire_slo #slo_city_fire pic.twitter.com/8gZmKhpFPM— CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) July 18, 2019