Lawnmower sparks small grass fire behind San Luis Obispo school

Firefighters put out a small fire near a school that was sparked by a lawnmower. (Cal Fire)

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Cal Fire and San Luis Obispo Fire Department put out a small grass fire behind a school on Thursday.

Thursday afternoon, firefighters responded to a report of a quarter-acre grass fire burning behind Laureate Private School/Christ Classical School, west of San Luis Obispo.

Students were evacuated from the school as a precaution.

The fire has since been contained. Officials say the fire was sparked by a lawnmower.