Investigators ask for information about ATVs seen near fire on 4th of July

Investigators say the ATVs looked similar to this model. (Photo: Santa Barbara County Fire)

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Santa Barbara County Firefighters are asking if anyone has information about two ATVs that were seen in the area where a fire started east of Santa Maria on the 4th of July.

Investigators say the fire happened on the 1500 block of Foxen Canyon Road.

They want information about two blue side-by-side ATVs seen speeding away from the area where the fire started.

The brand or model of ATV is not known.

The vehicles were seen gong in an easterly direction.

Investigators believe the people on the ATVs may have information about the start of the fire.

Anyone with information is asked to contact fireinfo@sbcfire.com or 805- 686-5061.

