Fire

Hill Fire in Newbury Park shuts down U.S. 101 to Camarillo

By:

Posted: Nov 08, 2018 03:48 PM PST

Updated: Nov 09, 2018 10:07 AM PST

NEWBURY PARK, Calif. - A large brush fire has broken out in Newbury Park forcing officials to close U.S. Highway 101 in both directions between Wendy Drive in Newbury Park and Pleasant Valley Road in Camarillo.

The Hill Fire, as it is being called, has scorched approximately 8,000-10,000 since it broke out shortly after 2 p.m. Multiple fire agencies from as far north as San Luis Obispo County have been called to help battle this blaze.

The California Highway Patrol says officers are diverting traffic to state Route 23 until further notice.

Fire Officials say they expect Highway 101 to remain closed through the night.

Mandatory Evacuations have been issued for Point Magu Naval Base, the Camarillo Springs, Dos Vientos, and Vallecito Trailer Park area. Find an evacuation map here: https://www.vcemergency.com.

Mandatory Evacuations have also been issued for Saddlebow Road between Maverick Lane and Morgan Road in the Bell Canyon area.

California State University - Channel Islands officials have also ordered a campus evacuation due to poor air quality caused by the fire, and have canceled all classes and activities for Friday, Nov. 9, 2018.

"Classes and student activities have been canceled until further notice. If you are on campus, prepare immediately for evacuation and follow instructions from University officials and local authorities. If you are not on campus, stay away," said CSUCI in a statement on their website.

Students who live on campus have been asked to go home, stay with a friend or head north of the campus. University officials say students may also go to St. Mary Magdalen Church located at 25 North Las Posas Road in Camarillo.

Voluntary Evacuations have been issued for Point Magu Naval Base.

Evacuation Centers have opened at the Borchard Community Center located at 190 Reino Road in Newbury Park and at the Camarillo Community Center at 1605 East Burnley Street in Camarillo. N-95 masks are available at both locations. Both locations are also accepting small animals.

Animal Shelters

  • Ventura County Fair Grounds – 10 W. Harbor Blvd., Ventura, CA 93001
    • Ventura County Animal Services (805) 388-4258
    • Accepting large animals.
  • Pierce College – 7100 El Rancho Drive Woodland Hills, CA 91371 (Entrance off Desoto Ave.)
    • Los Angeles County Animal Services
    • Accepting large animals.
  • Ventura County Animal Shelter – 600 Aviation Dr, Camarillo, CA 93010
    • Ventura County Animal Services (805) 388-4258
    • Accepting small animals

Check back for updated information on this breaking news story.

 

 

 

 

 

