High fire season calls for more resources

Posted: Jun 03, 2019 07:06 PM PDT

Air tankers and helicopter resources are increased with the start of high fire season. (John Palminteri/KEYT.com)

SANTA BARBARA Co., Calif. - Even in a year-round fire season cycle, there is a higher awareness from June through late fall.  That's why agencies are ramping up their crews and equipment now.

High fire season has been declared.

Santa Barbara County Fire Captain Daniel Bertucelli says, "absolutely they are going to see a drastic response to any vegetation fire that's called in  to the 911 system."

Each fire is assessed based on many factors including weather and terrain conditions.  

Assigning a large response is a standard call.  It can always be scaled back, but once a fire gets established the dynamics,  the costs and the risks to the public change rapidly.

"We don't know it is at that point. We don't know if it is small or what kind of fuels it is burning in   We don't know what the potential of that fire is just from a response from a concerned citizen. So we are going always assume that this is a situation that has a significant opportunity to grow into something really big," said Bertucelli.

After a wet winter, and more rain in May there are two crops of grass that are turning brown now. That can spread a fire rapidly.

"It is starting to dry out now and now it's denser and thicker," said Bertucelli about the brown grasses on hillsides and along highways.  

He urges residents to do their abatement now.

After years of low rainfall, the hidden risks still exist.
"It's drought stricken.  It's been dead  from seven years of drought and that stuff is all still there,"  said Bertucelli. "That's not going to come back from a heavy winter rain. Once that dies, it's dead."

High fire season has also led to upgrades at regional agencies.  They are all part of a mutual aid system to assist each other when major incidents take place.

The air tanker base in Santa Maria is now fully loaded for planes  to make  quick turnarounds, during firefighting operations.

Air operations also include the helicopters based at the Santa Ynez Airport.

"They are staffed seven days a week. They do have night flying capabilities and they have been training all spring and they are equipped and ready to go  for this upcoming fire season," said Bertucelli.

He also urges residents to stay in touch with each other in case of an evacuation or emergency need.

Area fire agencies are doing property inspections this month.

They also have materials for a "Ready, Set, Go" plan for residents to be prepared for fires, earthquakes and other emergencies.

