Governor Newsom to add hundreds of firefighters, two dozen coming to SLO County

Cal Fire to receive 393 seasonal positions

Posted: Jul 31, 2019 05:47 PM PDT

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - California will add nearly 400 firefighters after Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order on Wednesday.

The seasonal jobs will add to staffing for Cal Fire departments around the state, including 24 positions in San Luis Obispo County.

"It adds for additional relief for firefighters who are duty," said ​​​​​Adan Orozco, public information officer for the Cal Fire San Luis Obispo County Fire Department. "During long fires, people are stuck on duty for long periods of time. With the additional bodies, it will help people get needed relief during those periods."

Newsom said the 393 firefighters coming on board will ensure the state is investing in resources that can help firefighters and communities prepare and respond to fires and other natural disasters.

"It's going to help with morale," said Gov. Newsom at a press conference in Colfax. "It's going to help with rotation. It's certainly going to help with women and manpower, as is relates to suppression efforts and mitigation efforts, so we're blessed to be able to do that. That's not an insignificant thing to do. At this moment, it's a $26.5 million commitment, but it's necessary as we're getting closer to peak fire season."

The new hires will bump up engine staffing on one-third of all Cal Fire engines from three firefighters to four.

"A fourth body on every one of our engines is an added help," said Orozco. "Not only does it help with the fire ground activity that we have every day, but it also helps with our fuel management programs that we have going one. An extra body is extra work getting done."

Orozco added the extra person on an engine makes firefighting safer and more effective.

"The more people that you have, the more eyes that you have on safety situations,' said Orozco. "You look out for each other, so an added body is always an added benefit to our program."

Orozco couldn't pinpoint exactly when new firefighters would arrive in the county, but said it would be in the near future.

"That's our number one priority right now is to increase our staffing for fire preparedness," Orozco said. "In the last 24 hours, we've started to make phone calls to reach out and hire those people."

The added staffing will be seasonal positions only, not newly created full-time jobs.

Eventually, when the fire danger lowers, the seasonal positions will be phased out.


 

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

