Fire

Gillis Fire burning east of Shandon 90% contained, full containment expected Tuesday

1200 acres burned

By:

Posted: Jul 08, 2019 05:00 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 04:39 PM PDT

UPDATE 4:20 p.m. Tuesday:

The Gillis Fire burning near Shandon in San Luis Obispo County is now 90 percent contained. Cal Fire says they expect to have the fire completely contained by 6 p.m. Tuesday evening.

The fire has so far burned about 1,000 acres.

No injuries have been reported at this time. The cause of the fire is unclear. 

UPDATE 7:00 a.m. Tuesday: 

Cal Fire says the containment of the Gillis Fire has grown to 75% as of 7:00 a.m. Tuesday morning. 

 

 

Cal Fire officials say fire crews have stopped forward progress on a grass fire east of Shandon.

The Gillis Fire broke out in Shandon on Gillis Canyon Road Monday at around 2:45 p.m.

The fire burned 1200 acres and is 50 percent contained.

Fire crews says and equipment will remain on scene all night and throughout tomorrow.

They will continue to work in order to gain full containment around fire.

 

 

