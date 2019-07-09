Gillis Fire burning east of Shandon 90% contained, full containment expected Tuesday

(Courtesy Marcie Clemens)

UPDATE 4:20 p.m. Tuesday:

The Gillis Fire burning near Shandon in San Luis Obispo County is now 90 percent contained. Cal Fire says they expect to have the fire completely contained by 6 p.m. Tuesday evening.

The fire has so far burned about 1,000 acres.

No injuries have been reported at this time. The cause of the fire is unclear.

UPDATE 7:00 a.m. Tuesday:

Cal Fire says the containment of the Gillis Fire has grown to 75% as of 7:00 a.m. Tuesday morning.

#GillisIC (update) Work throughout the night increased containment to 75%. Day shift on the line this morning. More accurate mapping from ground and air will provide updated acerage later today. pic.twitter.com/jyWjo3HEa9 — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) July 9, 2019

Cal Fire officials say fire crews have stopped forward progress on a grass fire east of Shandon.

The Gillis Fire broke out in Shandon on Gillis Canyon Road Monday at around 2:45 p.m.

The fire burned 1200 acres and is 50 percent contained.

Fire crews says and equipment will remain on scene all night and throughout tomorrow.

They will continue to work in order to gain full containment around fire.