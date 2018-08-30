Front Fire burns 1,014 acres, 100% contained

Firefighters battling the Front Fire off Highway 166 in north Santa Barbara County. (Nathalie Vera / KCOY.com)

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - UPDATE [8/30/18 AT 10:00 a.m.]

The Front Fire is now 100% contained, according to Los Padres National Forest officials. The fire started on Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018, near Rock Front Ranch, approximately 30 miles east of Santa Maria on Highway 166, and scorched 1,014 acres.

Officials say the fire was fully contained August 28 at 6 a.m. when incident command transitioned from Southern California Team 2 back to Los Padres National Forest personnel.

About 51 personnel remain on scene for mop-up operations.

The Los Padres National Forest is currently closed to all campfires and recreational shooting. Hunting is not permitted within the Front Fire burn area per Forest Order.

UPDATE [8/24/18 AT 10:15 a.m.]

Friday morning is looking good on the Front Fire lines. The fire is now 98% contained, which fire officials attribute to good weather conditions. 1,014 acres have burned.

Full containment is now expected for Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, by midnight.

Steep uneven terrain and hazard trees are still a risk, so firefighter and public safety are top priorities. Some priority resources have been released to assist other fires while ensuring continued coverage as needed on the Front Fire.

Approximately 241 fire personnel are battling the Front Fire.

UPDATE [8/23/18 AT 10:08 a.m.]

While the Front Fire remains at 936 acres burned, the containment has now gone up to 83%.

Firefighters continue making progress toward full containment expected for Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, by noon. Some resources are already being released to assist other fires.

There is approximately 405 fire personnel dedicated to battling the Front Fire.

Steep uneven terrain and hazard trees are still a threat, so firefighter and public safety are top priorities.

UPDATE [8/22/18 AT 10:00 a.m.]

The Front Fire is now 61% contained and mapping brings total acreage burned to 936 as of Wednesday morning.

The initial attack by firefighters was very effective, according to officials, and evacuation advisories for local campsites have been lifted. Favorable weather is helping firefighters. However, steep uneven terrain and hazard trees are still a threat to firefighters.

The fire area is on the Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo County line.

Firefighter and public safety are top priorities. Other priorities include protection of Red Legged Frog habitat, major power lines and archaeological sites. There are a total of 612 fire personnel currently battling this fire.

Currently, there are no evacuations. As of Tuesday afternoon, a forest closure order was issued, covering the Front Fire for roads and trails north of State Highway 166 within and adjacent to the fire area.

Los Padres National Forest officials have issued an order barring the public from the Front Fire area. In a statement they said:

Los Padres National Forest officials issued a forest order closing the Front Fire area on the Santa Lucia Ranger District to the public effective today, August 22. Forest Service law enforcement officers will strictly enforce the closure order, which carries a penalty of $5,000 and/or six months in jail. The order will expire when the Front Fire is fully contained and controlled. The boundary of the Front Fire Closure Area begins at the Adobe Trailhead along Hwy. 166 and continues north on Adobe Trail (31W03), including Logan Ridge OHV Trail (17E05), and then along Twin Rocks OHV Trail (17E12) to Rockfront OHV Trail (17E14) and continues to Baja Campground. The closure continues north on Upper 35 Canyon OHV Trail (17E13) to the Los Padres National Forest boundary at Section 1 then heads east along the Forest boundary to Deadman Flat. It then continues south along the Forest boundary and then west along the Forest boundary to Gifford Trailhead, then continues along Hwy. 166 to the Adobe Trailhead. Closure of the fire area is necessary to help ensure public safety, to keep the area clear for fire equipment traffic, and to allow for the scorched landscape to begin the rehabilitation and recovery process. Los Padres remains under Extreme Fire restrictions which prohibits campfires and recreational target shooting in all areas of the Forest. Hunting during open season is not affected by Extreme Fire restrictions, however hunting is not allowed within the fire closure area.

UPDATE [8/21/18 AT 9:15 a.m.]

The fire has now burned 900 acres according to Los Padres National Forest officials. Containment dropped to 29%.

There is 618 fire personnel working the Front Fire along with five helicopters. Southern California Team 2 took command of the incident today at 6 a.m.

The fire is burning in grass, brush and chaparral along the Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo County line. Favorable weather is helping firefighters. Firefighter and public safety are top priorities. Other priorities include protection of Red Legged Frog habitat, major power lines and archaeological sites.

Currently there are no evacuations. National Forest lands in the fire area north and west of highway 166 are closed. The Los Padres National Forest is currently closed to campfires and recreational shooting. Hunting is not affected.

UPDATE [8/21/18 AT 6:15 a.m.]

The Front Fire remains 30% contained as is holding at 875 acres burned, officials said Tuesday morning.

UPDATE [8/20/18 AT 10:00 p.m.]

At last check, the Front Fire has scorched 875 acres and is 30% contained. Officials expect that containment number to go up Tuesday.

The blaze is off Highway 166 near the Rock Front Ranch about 10 miles west of New Cuyama.

“They have made heroic efforts on this fire,” said Bob Poole, Public Information Officer with Southern California Incident Management Team II.

The 600 personnel assigned to the Front Fire is made up primarily of hand crews and dozers as crews navigate steep terrain.

“A lot of grass and brush. We’re not seeing extreme flame lengths, the problem is it’s in a real inaccessible area, you can’t necessarily drive to it,” said Poole.

Thanks so Sunday evening’s marine layer, the blaze didn’t grow substantially Monday and forward progression of the fire has been stopped.

“Right now, crews are just out there mopping up making sure all the hotspots are out. You know we still worry about an ember or something crossing the line and starting a new fire over the line so that’s the biggest concern right now,” said Captain Dave Zaniboni, Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Firefighters are so worried about hose hot spots they’re cold trailing.

“We want to make sure that the line holds so they literally will get down on their hands and knees and check for any hotspots. It could be a tree smoldering, it could be something under the dirt, they’ll stick their hands into the ground just to be sure, that way nothing will ever cross that line,” said Poole.

Since the fire is scorching Los Padres National Forest land, a federal type two incident command team is taking over for Santa Barbara County.

“As this fire becomes larger and more complex there’s a need for additional personnel and services,” said Poole.

Poole notes that due to the extreme fire danger in the forest, restrictions are very high. Open flames of any kind, like campfires, are prohibited and smoking is limited to an enclosed vehicle.

That federal team takes over officially at 6:00 a.m. Tuesday and that’s when the next briefing is scheduled where we expect to get much more information.

UPDATE [8/20/18 AT 4:41 p.m.]

The Front Fire is holding at 875 acres and it is now 30% contained, according to Los Padres National Forest officials.

Approximately 600 personnel are battling this fire. Officials are transitioning the Front Fire to a Type 2 incident, which will allow for more specialized equipment to assist in the firefighting efforts.

UPDATE [8/20/18 AT 2:00 p.m.]

The California Highway Patrol is reporting that Highway 166 is now open in both directions. Officers remind motorists to drive cautiously due to fire personnel still working in the area.

Highway 166 is now open. Crews are still working to put out #FrontFire and remind motorists to be aware of engines & other fire fighting equipment as they drive down this road. pic.twitter.com/fDFWMyDTdH — Nathalie Vera (@NathalieVeraTV) August 20, 2018

UPDATE [8/20/18 AT 11:40 a.m.]

The number of acres burned in the Front Fire has dropped to 875 acres as a result of better mapping, according to Los Padres National Forest officials.

Percentage contained has also gone down to 5% as of 11:40 a.m. Monday.

There are approximately 487 fire personnel working the fire being assisted by five helicopters.

UPDATE [8/20/18 AT 10:54 a.m.]

As a safety precaution, officials are closing down the Sierra Madre Road area and requesting campers in the surrounding areas to leave, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Department Spokesperson Mike Eliason. The decision was made in the event the fire cross Highway 166, Eliason tweeted.

Additionally, an Air Quality Alert is now in effect for San Luis Obispo County due to smoke from the Front Fire.

UPDATE [8/20/18 AT 8:00 a.m.]

The Front Fire has burned more than 1,000 acres as of Monday morning and is 10% contained, according to authorities with Los Padres National Forest.

700 firefighting personnel are on scene and full containment could take a week.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

⚠️From CHP: SR-166 IS CURRENTLY CLOSED FROM THE US 101 TO SR-33. PLEASE USE ALTERNATE ROUTES OF TRAVEL. #FrontFire 📸 by CHP Santa Maria. @KCOY @KEYTNC3 Morning News with @KCOYDanny will have the latest info. pic.twitter.com/8oo1TdonT7 — Claire Flores (@ClaireTVnews) August 20, 2018

UPDATE [8/19/18 AT 10:00 p.m.]

Cal Fire says the Front Fire has burned 900 acres with 5% containment.

Highway 166 between Highway 101 in Santa Maria and Perkins Road in New Cuyama has been closed in both directions according to CHP.

Los Padres National Forest spokesperson, Andrew Madsen, says it is hard to say what this fire will do next. Madsen says the fire is burning dead brush in the area.

Fire officials say evacuation orders are in effect for Rock Front Ranch.

Both Cuyama Elementary School & Cuyama Valley High School will be open tomorrow, Monday, Aug. 20. Highway 166 is currently closed at the Buckhorn and remains closed all the way to the 101 Freeway. School buses will unable to transit this route along Highway 166 #cuyamastrong — Stephen B. Bluestein (@DrBluestein) August 20, 2018

UPDATE [8/19/18 at 5:00 p.m.]

The Front Fire has burned approximately 600 acres, according to a Cal Fire spokesperson.

Cal Fire says about 250 fire personnel are fighting this fire with assistance from air units.

Cal Fire, Los Padres National Forest, and Santa Barbara County Fire have responded to this fire.

Cal Trans says the roadway is open in both directions.

Traffic Alert: crews are battling the #FrontFire near #Hwy166 about ten miles west of New Cuyama. Road is open each way but use caution, watch for emergency vehicles. @LosPadresNF @CaltransDist6 — Caltrans District 5 (@CaltransD5) August 20, 2018

The Front Fire is reported to have started around 1:37 p.m. and is still under investigation.

A Cal Fire official tells me the #FrontFire is now 600 acres. 250 people from Cal fire, @LosPadresNF and @SBCOUNTYFIRE currently on scene. This vegetation fire is near the Rock Front Ranch off highway 166 pic.twitter.com/DBhIt6C8lP — Nathalie Vera (@NathalieVeraTV) August 20, 2018

UPDATE [8/19/18 at 4:00 p.m.] The Los Padres National Forest is reporting an estimated 300 acres have burned near the Rock Front Ranch off Highway 166.

A full response is in effect including multiple air tankers.

Fire crews have named this fire the Front Fire.

#FrontFire in the Rock Front Ranch area off Hwy. 166 reported at 1:37pm, estimated 300 acres, full response in effect including air tankers. — Los Padres NF (@LosPadresNF) August 19, 2018

---INITIAL INFORMATION---

Fire Crews are responding to a vegetation fire on Highway 166 near Santa Maria.

California Highway Patrol says the fire appears to be 20 acres.

The Los Padres National Forest crews and Cal Fire are assisting in this firefight. Possibly two Cal Fire air tankers have been called to the situation.

No road closures have been confirmed at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.