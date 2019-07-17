Firefighters stomp out small brush fire in Gaviota
Forward progress stopped
GAVIOTA, Calif. - Firefighters quickly stomped out a brush fire that burned near Highway 101 in Gaviota Wednesday morning.
According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the fire burned a quarter acre of dry brush off the northbound side of Highway 101 south of Highway 1. As of 8:35 a.m., forward progress was stopped.
Three engines are on scene with a hand crew to mop up hot spots, firefighters said.
No structures were threatened and no injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is unknown.