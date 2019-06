Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Firefighters worked to put out a vegetation fire near vineyards in Solvang on Wednesday. (Mike Eliason /Santa Barbara County Fire)

SOLVANG, Calif. - Firefighters responded to a vegetation fire in the Santa Ynez Valley on Wednesday.

The fire broke out on the 1500 block of Alamo Pintado Road just after 11 a.m.

The fire is in the area of some local vineyards, but no structures are threatened at this time.

We have a reporter headed to the scene and will bring you additional information as we learn more.