Firefighters respond to vegetation fire east of Santa Maria

Posted: Jun 04, 2019 02:43 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 02:43 PM PDT

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - A vegetation fire broke out Tuesday afternoon east of Santa Maria.

The fire was first reported at around 2 p.m. on the 2000 block of Bull Canyon Road, south of Highway 166.

When firefighters first arrived on scene they found 100-square-foot fire burning at a slow rate of speed.

CAL FIRE, Santa Barbara County Fire and United States Forest Service all responded. 

At around 2:20 p.m., the fire was 50 percent contained after growing to about a half-acre

