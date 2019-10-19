Small brush fire near Los Alamos now 80% contained gusty winds spark spot fires

LOS ALAMOS, Calif. - Firefighters say a small brush fire near Los Alamos is now 80 percent contained.

Santa Barbara County Fire says the Deer Fire broke out off Highway 101 just north of Los Alamos around 11:15 a.m. Friday.

Within an hour, it had grown to about two acres in light grass.



Firefighters responded to the Deer Fire burning near Los Alamos. ( Naja Hill/ KEYT )

As of 2 p.m. Friday, firefighters said it had burned 2.7 acres off Highway 101 southbound on Palmer Road.

Firefighters say there were windy conditions in the area, and flying embers were sparking smaller spot fires.

Vegetation Fire, 7700 Hwy 101 #DeerInc C/T 1115. 2-4 acres being pushed by a strong north wind. No structures threatened. Full veg response with aircraft. Will update as info becomes available. Call newsline. @EliasonMike pic.twitter.com/mhMWPdsI1j — Daniel Bertucelli (@SBCFireInfo) October 18, 2019

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department says people with tractors in the area were also helping crews battle the fire.

Our crew at the scene says the fire was burning on private property.

Helicopters were brought in to help firefighters battle the Deer Fire near Los Alamos Friday. ( Naja Hill/ KEYT )

Firefighters say no structures were threatened and no evacuations were ordered.

Fire department dozers and helicopters were called in to assist.

Firefighters were expected to stay on scene throughout the afternoon.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.