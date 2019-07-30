Firefighters respond to fire in the More Mesa area

Courtesy Santa Barbara County Fire

GOLETA, Calif. - Santa Barbara County and City firefighters worked to put out a brush fire Monday.

Firefighters responded to the fire around 7:49 p.m. in the More Mesa area near Mockingbird Lane and Calle Las Brisas.

They say they found a 200 by 200 foot area burning at a slow rate of speed.

Firefighters quickly worked to put the flames out.

A second fire was spotted a short time later and extinguished by crews. It is unknown if the two fires are associated with each other, according to Santa Barbara County Fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.