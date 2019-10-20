Firefighters stop forward progress on vegetation fire near Oceano Dunes, 60% containment

(CAL FIRE SLO )

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - A fire broke out at the Oceno Dunes Sunday afternoon, around 12 p.m. noon.

The fire reached around 4 to 5 acres with 60% containment.

Fire officials made good progress even with the difficult access conditions, and were able to stop forward progress around 1: 30 p.m.

CAL FIRE SLO and County Fire both reported to the vegetation fire near the area of Grand Avenue entrance.

Five Cities Fire Authority says the fire was burning near sand at a slow rate of spread.

No structures were damaged and no injuries were reported.

