Firefighters battle wind-driven Olivas Fire in Ventura

155 acres burned, 50% contained

Posted: Oct 11, 2019 06:54 AM PDT

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 12:24 PM PDT

VENTURA, Calif. - A wind-driven fire erupted in Ventura Friday morning shutting down Victoria Avenue. The Olivas Fire is 155 acres and 50% contained as of 11 a.m.

Ventura City Fire says it started before 4 a.m. as a 200-by-200 foot fire which quickly spread in dry brush. It's in an area known for homeless encampments between Buenaventura Golf Course and River Ridge Golf Course, south of Ventura Road. The cause of the fire in unknown.

Due to the strong Santa Ana winds, embers from the main fire started spot fires between Harbor Blvd. and Victoria Avenue. 

Fire Chief David Endaya says Ventura City Fire is working with a depleted number of firefighters due to several significant fires throughout Southern California. Ventura County Fire and the Oxnard City Fire Departments are assisting in the firefight.

 

