Fire

'Easy Fire' jumps to 1,648 acres burning around Reagan Library

Mandatory evacutions for parts of Simi Valley

Posted: Oct 30, 2019 08:04 AM PDT

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 06:44 PM PDT

Firefighters battle Easy Fire burning near Reagan Library

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. - UPDATE: 6:35 p.m. Wednesday

Amid potentially record-breaking Santa Ana winds another fire has sparked, this time in Simi Valley.

The Easy Fire broke out at 6:15 a.m. near the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library. Highway 23 has been closed in both directions between New Los Angeles Avenue and Avenida De Los Arboles.

 

 

The 1,300 acre fire is threatening 6,500 homes. Forcing mandatory evacuations of the following communities:

  • Simi Valley / Unincorporated Simi Valley / Moorpark
  • North: Tierra Rejada
  • South: Olsen / Madera Street
  • East: Madera Street
  • West: Highway 23

VOLUNTARY EVACUATIONS:

  • North: Read Road
  • South: Olsen Road
  • East: Highway 23
  • West: Moorpark Road

Moorpark College, Oxnard College, Ventura College, Cal Lutheran University and Cal State University Channel Islands have canceled classes for the day.

Other K-12 school closures can be found at www.vcoe.org.

 

 

Shelter have been set up for evacuated residents at the following locations:

EVACUATION MAP

Thousand Oaks Community Center
2525 N. Moorpark Road
Thousand Oaks, CA

Large Animal Evacuations 
Ventura County Fairgrounds
10 W. Harbor Blvd.
Ventura, CA 

Small Animal Evacuations
Camarillo Adoption Center
600 Aviation Drive
Camarillo, CA 93010

Earl Warren Showgrounds
3400 Calle Real
Las Positas Entrance
Santa Barbara, CA

 

 

Firefighters from Cal Fire San Luis Obispo are en route and providing mutual aid to Ventura County firefighters at the Easy Fire.

