'Easy Fire' jumps to 1,648 acres burning around Reagan Library

Firefighters battle Easy Fire burning near Reagan Library

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. - UPDATE: 6:35 p.m. Wednesday

#EasyFire UPDATE: More than 1,000 firefighters continuing to battle 1,648 acre brush fire with 0% containment. Approximately 30,000 community members under mandatory evacuations + 2,000 under voluntary evacuations. Cause under investigation. @CountyVentura @Venturaoes @VCFD_PIO pic.twitter.com/CdMynePH0D — Ventura County Fire (@VCFD) October 31, 2019

Amid potentially record-breaking Santa Ana winds another fire has sparked, this time in Simi Valley.

The Easy Fire broke out at 6:15 a.m. near the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library. Highway 23 has been closed in both directions between New Los Angeles Avenue and Avenida De Los Arboles.

#EasyFire As of 8AM fire is approx 407 acres and spreading towards the 23 freeway. https://t.co/lZ7sT3kXmB has updated evacs and road closure. @VCFD @CountyVentura @SimiValleyPD pic.twitter.com/Fvr1Sm05Q8 — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) October 30, 2019

The 1,300 acre fire is threatening 6,500 homes. Forcing mandatory evacuations of the following communities:

Simi Valley / Unincorporated Simi Valley / Moorpark

North: Tierra Rejada

South: Olsen / Madera Street

East: Madera Street

West: Highway 23 VOLUNTARY EVACUATIONS: North: Read Road

South: Olsen Road

East: Highway 23

West: Moorpark Road

Moorpark College, Oxnard College, Ventura College, Cal Lutheran University and Cal State University Channel Islands have canceled classes for the day.

Other K-12 school closures can be found at www.vcoe.org.

#EasyFire is approx 200 acres and moving to the west being pushed by the Santa Winds. Mandatory evacs posted on https://t.co/7Y5goEusNH @VCFD @CountyVentura @SimiValleyPD pic.twitter.com/dv74I8nO7L — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) October 30, 2019

Shelter have been set up for evacuated residents at the following locations:

EVACUATION MAP

Thousand Oaks Community Center

2525 N. Moorpark Road

Thousand Oaks, CA Large Animal Evacuations

Ventura County Fairgrounds

10 W. Harbor Blvd.

Ventura, CA Small Animal Evacuations

Camarillo Adoption Center

600 Aviation Drive

Camarillo, CA 93010 Earl Warren Showgrounds

3400 Calle Real

Las Positas Entrance

Santa Barbara, CA

CAL FIRE/San Luis Obispo engine Strike Team 9340C forming up at Nipomo station #20 for new fire in Ventura County. Near President Reagan's Library in Simi Valley. pic.twitter.com/9m1zDgQ638 — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) October 30, 2019

Firefighters from Cal Fire San Luis Obispo are en route and providing mutual aid to Ventura County firefighters at the Easy Fire.