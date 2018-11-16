Fire

Firefighter struck by truck, injured while battling Woolsey Fire

Had been resting when vehicle hit him

By:

Posted: Nov 15, 2018 08:11 AM PST

Updated: Nov 15, 2018 05:06 PM PST

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - A firefighter on the frontline of the Woolsey Fire was struck by a truck late Wednesday night while sleeping.

Firefighter Terry Geisleman, 46, of Gig Harbor, Washington suffered major injuries described as “crushing injuries to chest and left side of body” by the California Highway Patrol. He was transported to Los Robles Hospital and is recovering.

Shortly after arriving at the hospital, it was determined Geisleman's injuries were not life-threatening.

Geisleman was injured when Clay Bush, 50 of Los Angeles, was driving his truck on private land and collided with a fire vehicle on Pacific View Dr., north of State Route 1. Geisleman was asleep in a field by his rig when it was struck. Why the accident happened is unclear.

Bush was the sole occupant of the vehicle at the time of the collision and did not suffer any injuries.

Drugs and alcohol are not suspected to be a factor in the crash and Bush was not arrested. The CHP is investigating.

Geisleman was part of the South Kitsap Fire and Rescue team assigned to Washington Strike Team 2 fighting the Woolsey Fire. Following Thursday's collision, Strike Team 2 has been taken off-line and is getting rest at this time, according to officials.

Copyright © 2018 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


