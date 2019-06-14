Fire

Fire reported at Vandenberg Air Force Base

Posted: Jun 13, 2019 04:57 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 05:31 PM PDT

VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. - A vegetation fire was reported on Vandenberg Air Force Base property on Thursday.

The fire broke out on the north base near Point Sal and El Rancho Road.

The Rancho Fire has burned about 100 acres in an unpopulated area of the base. No structures are threatened at this time, according to base officials.

Santa Barbara County Fire Department is assisting the Vandenberg Air Force Base Fire Department with the response.

There are 55 military firefighters and 40 county firefighters on scene. Santa Barbara County sent two helicopters, two fixed-wing aircraft and 22 vehicles to assist with the 16 vehicles on scene that were sent from Vandenberg. 

This is a developing story and we will bring more details as they become available.

