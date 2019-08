PASO ROBLES, Calif. - The Paso Robles Fire Department is investigating the cause of a late night fire.

It broke out around 10:37 p.m. Thursday at 3200 Sulphur Springs Road.

When crews got to the scene, they found the fire burning an acre of thick grass and brush.

They say it was spreading slowly.

Firefighters contained the flames by 11:02 p.m.

Crews spent several more hours mopping up the scene.