(Courtesy Marcie Clemens)

SHANDON, Calif. - Cal Fire officials say fire crews have stopped forward progress on a grass fire east of Shandon.

The Gillis Fire broke out in Shandon on Gillis Canyon Road Monday at around 2:45 p.m.

The fire burned 1200 acres and is 50 percent contained.

Fire crews says and equipment will remain on scene all night and throughout tomorrow.

They will continue to work in order to gain full containment around fire.