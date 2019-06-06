Fire

Fire crews respond to vegetation fire in Templeton area

Posted: Jun 06, 2019 01:45 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 01:53 PM PDT

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - Cal Fire responded to a vegetation fire in the Templeton area on Thursday.

The fire broke out in the area of Templeton Road and Eureka Lane at around 1:15 p.m.

Firefighters found the fire burning about 2 to 3 acres of grass. Additional units were requested as the fire began to spread and power lines were reported down.

Additional ground resources and air support responded and at around 1:40 p.m. the fire had spread to about 7 acres. 

At 1:55 p.m., the fire was holding at under 10 acres and air units were allowed to return back to base.

