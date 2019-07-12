Fire crews respond to small brush fire between Shandon, Paso Robles

Hagen Fire has scorched about six acres on Friday. (Cal Fire)

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - UPDATE: 4:30 P.M.

CAL FIRE San Luis Obispo reported 5.6 acres in total have been burned in the Hagen Fire.

Crews have started releasing equipment.

#HagenIC (final) Equipment starting to be released. Final acerage of 5.6 acres. — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) July 12, 2019

Cal Fire crews responded to a vegetation fire burning near Highway 46 East between Shandon and Paso Robles Friday afternoon.

At 3:30 p.m., the fire had burned about six acres of grass near Gruenhagen Flat Road. Fire engines, dozers and air support were called in to battle the flames.

Airplanes dropped flame retardant to slow the spread and protect nearby structures. Aircraft was eventually released and fire engines remained on scene to mop up any hot spots.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.