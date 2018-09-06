SIGN UP FOR OUR EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Fire crews contain blaze near Ogilvy Ranch in Santa Barbara County

Posted: Sep 01, 2018 04:56 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 06, 2018 03:50 PM PDT

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - --UPDATE--

Crews have contained the Ogilvy Fire as of Sept. 4, 2018, according to Los Padres National Forest officials.

The fire burned approximately 172 acres. Firefighters will remain on scene doing suppression work.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

INITIAL INFORMATION

Crews are battling a fire near Ogilvy Ranch in Santa Barbara County.

Los Padres National Forest says the fire started near Ogilvy Ranch on Santa Barbara Road. 

Viewers say they could see smoke from East Camino Cielo near the entrance of Knapp's Castle.

The fire has burned 80 acres at a moderate spread between the Zaca, Rey, and Thomas Fire burn scars.

Fire Officials say road access is limited so air support is playing a big role in fighting this fire.

 

 

 

 

 

