Fire

Fire and power alerts urge residents to be prepared for emergency conditions

Tracking information via media and direct messages

By:

Posted: Oct 18, 2019 07:18 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 09:31 PM PDT

Fire and power alerts are pre-warning the public like never before.  (John Palminteri /KEYT.com)

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - With fire dangers becoming real again, many people at risk are double checking what the fire departments call a ready, set, go plan.

"...I am trying to get really organized so that I know everything I want to take where it is," said resident Barbara Wishingrad. "I have my emergency kit  I have cash."

Several Red Flag warning signs are up in the foothills,  and in Mission Canyon the Botanic Gardens closed due to concerns in these conditions.

There are also parking restrictions near the Tunnel trail because of possible evacuation issues.

The updated fire danger sign on Foothill Rd. has caused some anxiety but also sparked some action.

"It's just really hard. I am lucky I have an old gas stove and I would be able to cook but I wouldn't have refrigeration," said Wishingrad.

Some areas burned in the 2017 Thomas fire in Montecito and Carpinteria still have a tremendous amount of fuel.    If there's a fire, and north winds that come from the hills swiftly it could be a very dangerous situation.  Fire officials do not want residents to be lulled in to thinking there's little to burn.

Preplanning is essential.

Resident Kelly Bartlett said, "I am aware of it.  I get text messages.    Then I click on the internet. But what happens when I don't have the electricity to do that?  So I have my little solar powered panels charged up."

Information is coming out often, from many agencies in English and Spanish for those who signed up for alerts.

" It is almost overload  because I am from a generation - we didn't have this kind of stuff  and when we had the fires and stuff  how you could walk over to the mall and have it all in writing and pictures.  I kind of like that, but I know how to do it digitally," said Bartlett.

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

County agencies participates in active shooter training in Goleta

County agencies participates in active shooter training in Goleta

Law enforcement raids illegal campsite in Orcutt
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Law enforcement raids illegal campsite in Orcutt

CHP reunite tortoise rescued from Santa Ynez

CHP reunite tortoise rescued from Santa Ynez

On this day: October 19
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: October 19

States with best and worst school systems
iStock / Liliboas

States with best and worst school systems

Celebrities' hidden talents
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Celebrities' hidden talents

On this day: October 18
iFaqeer via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 18

Brexit: What's the latest?
Getty Images

Brexit: What's the latest?

On this day: October 17
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: October 17

Celebrities who have adopted
Mario Villafuerte/Getty Images

Celebrities who have adopted

9 foods that lower stress levels
iStock/eurobanks

9 foods that lower stress levels

12 surprising airline secrets
Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

12 surprising airline secrets

Fabulous actresses over 50
Mark Davis/Getty Images

Fabulous actresses over 50

On this day: October 16
Nick Laham/Getty Images

On this day: October 16

2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees
Getty Images

2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees

Famous write-in candidates
Jemal Countess/Getty Images

Famous write-in candidates

On this day: October 15
John Moore/Getty Images

On this day: October 15

Top 10 hot spots for car thieves
iStock/Norlito

Top 10 hot spots for car thieves

Best driving cities in US
Scott Olson/Getty Images

Best driving cities in US

2019 Nobel Prize winners

2019 Nobel Prize winners