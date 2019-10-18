Residents, campers evacuated as fire breaks out near El Capitan Canyon

Real Fire burns through hillsides near El Capitan

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Evacuations were ordered in El Capitan Canyon due to a vegetation fire that broke out Thursday afternoon.

The fire broke out around 4:30 p.m. on the 12000 block of Calle Real along the Gaviota Coast north of Goleta. The fire was being driven by strong winds between 40 and 50 mph as it burned towards Goleta.

Fire at El Capitan Canyon

#Realinc fast moving brush fire impacting el cap canyon. Will impact 101 soon. Evacuations in progress. pic.twitter.com/p3MWtz1PZ4 — Daniel Bertucelli (@SBCFireInfo) October 18, 2019

Evacuations were ordered near El Capitan Canyon and El Capitan State Beach. Residents on the coastal areas between Dos Pueblos Canyon and Gaviota were also being evacuated.

The Red Cross opened a shelter for evacuees at the Goleta Valley Community Center at 5679 Hollister Avenue.

Highway 101 was closed in both directions Thursday evening. Northbound traffic was closed at El Capitan Ranch and southbound traffic was closed at Refugio Road. All traffic was being turned around at that area.

Offramps were shut down to help with evacuations.

Amtrak train traffic was also delayed.

At around 7:30 p.m., a single lane of both southbound and northbound Highway 101 was open to traffic.

Santa Barbara County Fire, Los Padres National Forest Fire Department, Vandenberg Fire Department and other local agencies assisted. California Highway Patrol and Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office are assisting with evacuations.

Air support was ordered in addition to multiple fire engines and handcrews. Planes were seen taking off and refueling at the Santa Maria Airport.

#VegFire- #Real Fire 12000 block of Calle Real/Gaviota Coast. 2nd Alarm. Wind driven fire burning east of El Capitan Campground, which is being evacuated. C/T 4:32. Real IC reporting at least 20 acres & 0% containment. pic.twitter.com/NntvSfXbV5 — SBCFireInfo (@EliasonMike) October 18, 2019

The fire had grown to 443 acres and was 20% contained as of 9 p.m. No structures were damaged. , according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. Santa Barbara County Fire Captain Daniel Bertucelli said firefighters were making good progress battling the flames.

"Once the wind diminishes, we're really able to do our thing," Bertucelli said.

250 firefighters were battling the fire on Thursday. By late Thursday night, only a couple of fire vehicles remained on the hillside.

Evacuation orders were lifted by 11 p.m. Thursday, with the exception of El Capitan Canyon Campground, El Capitan State Beach Campground and Ocean Mesa RV and Campground

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Check back for updates.