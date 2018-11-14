Escaping a fire storm was harrowing for Santa Barbara hotel owner

Hotel owner Danny Copus recalls his driving encounter with the first moments of the Hill fire erupting over Highway 101. (KEYT photo)

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara hotel owner Danny Copus is recapping the harrowing drive he was on last week when the Hill fire broke out and over took the freeway in Camarillo when it was loaded with afternoon traffic.

He was in his vehicle heading into Los Angeles when he saw the massively increasing smoke.

That's when he grabbed his phone and began recording the scene, knowing it was becoming more than a spot fire by the side of the road.

On the video he says, "Oh my God this is unbelievable. Wow - I have never seen anything like this!"

Copus thought he could make it through but saw cars slowing in front of him and then, some were turning around. "No matter what, you are still never prepared to be in that kind of danger," said Copus.

The Hill fire was burning in drought dry brush, pushed by 50 mile an hour Santa Ana winds. It had a towering black and gray cloud of smoke and some of the flame lengths were estimated at over 30 feet. Some were going sideways with the powerful gusts and showering the cars, roadway and new brush with embers.

Drivers escaped with a make shift plan. "No police around at that time. No fire trucks or anything," said Copus. "It was moving so fast there was a point where I thought I might have to abandon my car."

The drivers who went back down the mountain grade used emergency lanes. "And then eventually we had to fill up the entire freeway and once the freeway did fill up and get congested the police did arrive and they were directing people at that point," said Copus.

It wasn't the first time he has been in a disaster zone. Copus and his family run the landmark Montecito Inn. I was hit hard in January by the explosive mudflow that came gushing out of the nearby hills in a dramatic downpour of rain that was targeted on the bare Thomas fire hills.

That tragedy may have helped him handle his near entrapment by fire. "It's been an unbelievable year capped by tragedy for us up here and that community down there and it is a lot to take in," he said

Now, his hotel has fire evacuees from the south and he's giving them and their pets a welcoming place to regroup. "Just like we did at the beginning of the year and like we did in past fires in years past, as a hotel you have to do things like that and want to do things like that. You are providing and a little bit of comfort however you can."