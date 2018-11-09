Emergency Information: Hill Fire and Woolsey Fire, Ventura County
Source: Ventura County Office of Emergency Services / CAL FIRE Last Updated 11/9/2018 at 3:43 p.m.
For emergency information in Los Angeles County, visit https://www.lacounty.gov/woolseyfire.
HILL FIRE
Acres Burned: Approximately 6,100
Location: Hill Canyon Rd and Santa Rosa Rd, Santa Rosa Valley
WOOLSEY FIRE
Acres Burned: Approximately 14,000 acres
Location: E Street and Alfa Road Rd, South of Simi Valley
Mandatory Evacuations
- Point Mugu Naval Base (Hill Fire)
- Camarillo Springs – All areas (Hill Fire)
- Vallecito Trailer Park – All areas (Hill Fire)
- California State University Channel Islands – All areas (Hill Fire)
- Dos Vientos – See Evacuation Map here
- South Coast – See Evacuation Map here
- Bell Canyon – Entire Community(Woolsey Fire)
- Oak Park – Entire Community (Woolsey Fire)
- Thousand Oaks – T.O. Blvd north to Sunset Hills, from Oak Park west to Highway 23 (Woolsey Fire)
- West of Highway 23 – south of E. Olsen Road, north of Pederson Rd. (Woolsey Fire)
- South of Bard Lake, east of Highway 23 (Woolsey Fire)
- South of Highway 101, east of Reino Rd., north of Potrero Rd., east to the L.A./Ventura County line (Woolsey Fire)
- Wood Ranch and Long Canyon – See Evacuation Map here (Woolsey Fire)
Voluntary Evacuations
- Simi Valley – Long Canyon, Bridal Path, Wood Ranch. See Evacuation Map here (Woolsey Fire)
Road Closures
- Highway 101 east of Reyes Adobe Rd. to Valley Circle Blvd.
- Highway 1 (Pacific Coast Hwy)
- Bell Canyon Rd. at Valley Circle Blvd.
- Borchard at Los Vientos Dr.
- Lynn Rd. at Reino Rd.
- Potrero Rd. is closed between Rancho Dos Vientos and S. Lewis Rd.
- Kanan Rd. Between Westlake Bl. and Lindero Canyon Rd.
- Erbes Rd. at Avenida De Los Flores
- Erbes Rd. at Sapra St.
- Erbes Rd. at El Monte Dr.
- Blackbird Ave. at Lindero Canyon Rd.
Evacuation Centers
- Borchard Community Center – 190 Reino Road. Newbury Park, CA 91320.
- Accepting small animals.
- Camarillo Community Center – 1605 East Burnley St. Camarillo, CA 93010.
- Accepting small animals.
- Goebel Senior Adult Center – 1385 E. Janss Rd., Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
- Pierce College – 7100 El Rancho Drive Woodland Hills, CA 91371 (Entrance off Desoto Ave.)
- Los Angeles County Animal Services
- Accepting large animals (at capacity)
- Rancho Santa Susana Recreation Center – 5005 Unit C Los Angeles Ave. Simi Valley, CA 93063
- No animals accepted
- Taft Charter High School – 5461 Winnetka Ave., Woodland Hills, CA 91364 (at capacity)
- Thousand Oaks Teen Center – 1375 East Janss Road, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
School Closures
- California State University Channel Islands
- Cal Lutheran University (except for emergency personnel)
- Moorpark Community College
- Pepperdine University (Malibu and Calabasas campuses)
- For Ventura County School Closures, please check the Ventura County Office of Education website https://www.vcoe.org.
Animal Shelters
- Ventura County Fair Grounds – 10 W. Harbor Blvd., Ventura, CA 93001
- Ventura County Animal Services (805) 388-4258
- Accepting large animals
- Pierce College – 7100 El Rancho Drive Woodland Hills, CA 91371 (Entrance off Desoto Ave.) (at capacity)
- Los Angeles County Animal Services
- Accepting large animals
- Hansen Dam Equestrian Center – 11127 Orcas Avenue, Lake View Terrace, CA 91342
- Los Angeles County Animal Services
- Accepting large animals
- Ventura County Animal Shelter – 600 Aviation Dr, Camarillo, CA 93010
- Ventura County Animal Services (805) 388-4258
- Accepting small animals
- Simi Valley Animal Shelter – 670 W Los Angeles Ave, Simi Valley · (805) 388-4341
- Earl Warren Show Grounds- 3400 Calle Real, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Check-in at Gate C off of Calle Real (opens at 12:00 p.m.)
N-95 Particulate Filter Mask availability:
- Goebel Senior Adult Center – 1385 E. Janss Rd., Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
- Thousand Oaks Teen Center – 1375 E. Janss Rd., Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
- Rancho Santa Susana Recreation Center – 5005 Unit C Los Angeles Ave. Simi Valley, CA 93063
- Borchard Community Center – 190 N Reino Rd., Newbury Park, CA 91320
- Camarillo Community Center – 1605 E Burnley St., CA 93010
- North Oxnard Public Health – 2240 E. Gonzales Rd. Oxnard CA 93036
- South Oxnard Public health – 2500 S. “C” Street, Oxnard CA 93033