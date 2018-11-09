SIGN UP FOR OUR EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Fire

Emergency Information: Hill Fire and Woolsey Fire, Ventura County

By:

Posted: Nov 09, 2018 10:58 AM PST

Updated: Nov 09, 2018 03:51 PM PST

Source: Ventura County Office of Emergency Services / CAL FIRE Last Updated 11/9/2018 at 3:43 p.m.

For emergency information in Los Angeles County, visit https://www.lacounty.gov/woolseyfire.

HILL FIRE

Acres Burned: Approximately 6,100

Location: Hill Canyon Rd and Santa Rosa Rd, Santa Rosa Valley

WOOLSEY FIRE

Acres Burned: Approximately 14,000 acres

Location: E Street and Alfa Road Rd, South of Simi Valley

Mandatory Evacuations

  • Point Mugu Naval Base (Hill Fire)
  • Camarillo Springs – All areas (Hill Fire)
  • Vallecito Trailer Park – All areas (Hill Fire)
  • California State University Channel Islands – All areas (Hill Fire)
  • Dos Vientos – See Evacuation Map here
  • South Coast – See Evacuation Map here
  • Bell Canyon – Entire Community(Woolsey Fire)
  • Oak Park – Entire Community (Woolsey Fire)
  • Thousand Oaks – T.O. Blvd north to Sunset Hills, from Oak Park west to Highway 23 (Woolsey Fire)
  • West of Highway 23 – south of E. Olsen Road, north of Pederson Rd. (Woolsey Fire)
  • South of Bard Lake,  east of Highway 23 (Woolsey Fire)
  • South of Highway 101, east of Reino Rd., north of Potrero Rd., east to the L.A./Ventura County line (Woolsey Fire)
  • Wood Ranch and Long Canyon – See Evacuation Map here (Woolsey Fire)

Voluntary Evacuations

  • Simi Valley – Long Canyon, Bridal Path, Wood Ranch. See Evacuation Map here (Woolsey Fire)

Road Closures

  • Highway 101 east of Reyes Adobe Rd. to Valley Circle Blvd.
  • Highway 1 (Pacific Coast Hwy)
  • Bell Canyon Rd. at Valley Circle Blvd.
  • Borchard at Los Vientos Dr.
  • Lynn Rd. at Reino Rd.
  • Potrero Rd. is closed between Rancho Dos Vientos and S. Lewis Rd.
  • Kanan Rd. Between Westlake Bl. and Lindero Canyon Rd.
  • Erbes Rd. at Avenida De Los Flores
  • Erbes Rd. at Sapra St.
  • Erbes Rd. at El Monte Dr.
  • Blackbird Ave. at Lindero Canyon Rd.

Evacuation Centers

  • Borchard Community Center – 190 Reino Road. Newbury Park, CA 91320.
    • Accepting small animals.
  • Camarillo Community Center – 1605 East Burnley St. Camarillo, CA 93010.
    • Accepting small animals.
  • Goebel Senior Adult Center – 1385 E. Janss Rd., Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
  • Pierce College – 7100 El Rancho Drive Woodland Hills, CA 91371 (Entrance off Desoto Ave.)
    • Los Angeles County Animal Services
    • Accepting large animals (at capacity)
  • Rancho Santa Susana Recreation Center – 5005 Unit C Los Angeles Ave. Simi Valley, CA 93063
    • No animals accepted
  • Taft Charter High School – 5461 Winnetka Ave., Woodland Hills, CA 91364 (at capacity)
  • Thousand Oaks Teen Center – 1375 East Janss Road, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362

School Closures

  • California State University Channel Islands
  • Cal Lutheran University (except for emergency personnel)
  • Moorpark Community College
  • Pepperdine University (Malibu and Calabasas campuses)
  • For Ventura County School Closures, please check the Ventura County Office of Education website https://www.vcoe.org.

Animal Shelters

  • Ventura County Fair Grounds – 10 W. Harbor Blvd., Ventura, CA 93001
    • Ventura County Animal Services (805) 388-4258
    • Accepting large animals
  • Pierce College – 7100 El Rancho Drive Woodland Hills, CA 91371 (Entrance off Desoto Ave.) (at capacity)
    • Los Angeles County Animal Services
    • Accepting large animals
  • Hansen Dam Equestrian Center – 11127 Orcas Avenue, Lake View Terrace, CA 91342
    • Los Angeles County Animal Services
    • Accepting large animals
  • Ventura County Animal Shelter – 600 Aviation Dr, Camarillo, CA 93010
    • Ventura County Animal Services (805) 388-4258
    • Accepting small animals
  • Simi Valley Animal Shelter – 670 W Los Angeles Ave, Simi Valley · (805) 388-4341
  • Earl Warren Show Grounds- 3400 Calle Real, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Check-in at Gate C off of Calle Real (opens at 12:00 p.m.)

N-95 Particulate Filter Mask availability:

  • Goebel Senior Adult Center – 1385 E. Janss Rd., Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
  • Thousand Oaks Teen Center – 1375 E. Janss Rd., Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
  • Rancho Santa Susana Recreation Center – 5005 Unit C Los Angeles Ave. Simi Valley, CA 93063
  • Borchard Community Center – 190 N Reino Rd., Newbury Park, CA 91320
  • Camarillo Community Center – 1605 E Burnley St., CA 93010
  • North Oxnard Public Health – 2240 E. Gonzales Rd. Oxnard CA 93036
  • South Oxnard Public health – 2500 S. “C” Street, Oxnard CA 93033

