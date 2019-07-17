Electrocuted bird blamed for sparking fire near Gaviota

Earlier Coverage Firefighters stomp out small brush fire in Gaviota

GAVIOTA, Calif. - A small vegetation fire that broke out Wednesday morning near Gaviota is being blamed on a bird that was electrocuted and ignited by a power line.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, a large bird landed on a high-voltage power line. The bird ignited and fell to the ground which sparked the blaze.

The fire burned about a quarter-acre Wednesday morning near Highway 101 before it was put out by firefighters.

No structures were threatened and no injuries were reported.