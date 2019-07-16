Downed power line to blame for sparking fire at Harris Grade

(Santa Barbara County Fire Department)

(Santa Barbara County Fire Department)

Earlier Coverage Forward progress stopped at 2 acres of vegetation fire at oil field in Lompoc

LOMPOC, Calif. - A vegetation fire that burned two acres near an oil field in Lompoc was sparked by an energized power line that made contact with the ground.

The Harris Fire broke out on the 3600 block of Harris Grade Road on Saturday.

According to Santa Barbara County Fire Department, an electrical component failed at a power line which caused an energized line to contact the ground and ignite the fire.

No structures were threatened by the fire and no injuries were reported.