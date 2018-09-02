Crews respond to fire near Ogilvy Ranch in Santa Barbara County

SIGN UP FOR OUR EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Posted: Sep 01, 2018 04:56 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 01, 2018 05:29 PM PDT

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Crews are battling a fire near Ogilvy Ranch in Santa Barbara County.

Los Padres National Forest says the fire started near Ogilvy Ranch on Santa Barbara Road. 

Viewers say they could see smoke from East Camino Cielo near the entrance of Knapp's Castle.

The fire has burned 50 acres at a moderate spread between the Zaca, Rey, and Thomas Fire burn scars.

Fire Officials say road access is limited so air support is playing a big role in fighting this fire.

 

