Crews respond to fire burning east of Santa Maria
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to a fire that was reported burning east of Santa Maria Thursday.
It broke out around 4:57 p.m. near the intersection of Santa Mesa Road and Tepusquet Road.
Crews found a quarter-acre that was burned.
Firefighters said there was light fuel and the fire was surrounded by vineyards. No structures were threatened.
The fire was declared out around 6:15 p.m.
Air assets and dozers headed to the scene were canceled as the operation shifted to mop up.
An investigator was called to the scene to determine the cause.