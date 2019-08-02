Fire

Crews respond to fire burning east of Santa Maria

Aug 01, 2019

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 06:31 PM PDT

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to a fire that was reported burning east of Santa Maria Thursday.

It broke out around 4:57 p.m. near the intersection of Santa Mesa Road and Tepusquet Road.

Crews found a quarter-acre that was burned.

Firefighters said there was light fuel and the fire was surrounded by vineyards. No structures were threatened.

The fire was declared out around 6:15 p.m.

Air assets and dozers headed to the scene were canceled as the operation shifted to mop up.

An investigator was called to the scene to determine the cause.

