ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. - Fire crews responded to a vegetation fire near Arroyo Grande Friday afternoon.

The fire was first reported at about 1:35 p.m. near Camino Purisima and Camino Las Ventanas near Talley Vineyards.

Firefighters arrived on scene and found a small fire burning about a half of an acre in the grass.

The fire was quickly extinguished.

No injuries were reported.