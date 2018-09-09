SIGN UP FOR OUR EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Crews investigate structure fire in Santa Barbara

Posted: Sep 09, 2018 10:38 AM PDT

Updated: Sep 09, 2018 02:27 PM PDT

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -  

---UPDATE---

Santa Barbara City Fire investigators are trying to find the cause and origin of a house fire that started Saturday morning on Las Alturas Road.

Crews responded to a house fire in the 1000 block of Las Alturas Road around 9:30 a.m. The two-story house was under construction with scaffolding making access difficult for firefighters. Fire fully engulfed the house within minutes of crews arriving. 

No one was home at the time of the fire, and one firefighter sustained minor injuries due to heat exhaustion. The fire was reported under control at around 10:20 a.m. Investigators are looking into the origin and cause of the fire.

Fire Officials would like to remind people that smoke detectors save lives. In this situation, even though no one was home, a smoke detector could have alerted a neighbor to the fire. 

---INITIAL STORY---

Santa Barbara City firefighters battled a structure fire in Santa Barbara on Las Alturas Road Saturday morning.

The fire is reported to have started at 1025 Las Las Alturas Road around 9:30 a.m.

Neighbors say they could smell smoke but due to foggy conditions could not see the smoke. A few minutes later one neighbor said he could see flames going up the side of the house.

Another neighbor said that the house has been under construction for the last five years and the owners were probably not home.

Firefighters said when they arrived the house was already engulfed in flames. Fire Officials are calling the house a "total loss."

 

 

This structure fire is near the burn area of the 2008 Tea Fire and the 1977 Sycamore Canyon Fire.

Fire investigators are on scene determining the origin and cause of the fire.

 

