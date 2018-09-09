Crews investigate structure fire in Santa Barbara

Copyright © 2018 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Santa Barbara City firefighters respond to a structure fire on Las Alturas Road. (Oliver Forster/KEYT.com)

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -

---UPDATE---

Santa Barbara City Fire investigators are trying to find the cause and origin of a house fire that started Saturday morning on Las Alturas Road.

Crews responded to a house fire in the 1000 block of Las Alturas Road around 9:30 a.m. The two-story house was under construction with scaffolding making access difficult for firefighters. Fire fully engulfed the house within minutes of crews arriving.

No one was home at the time of the fire, and one firefighter sustained minor injuries due to heat exhaustion. The fire was reported under control at around 10:20 a.m. Investigators are looking into the origin and cause of the fire.

Fire Officials would like to remind people that smoke detectors save lives. In this situation, even though no one was home, a smoke detector could have alerted a neighbor to the fire.

---INITIAL STORY---

Santa Barbara City firefighters battled a structure fire in Santa Barbara on Las Alturas Road Saturday morning.

The fire is reported to have started at 1025 Las Las Alturas Road around 9:30 a.m.

Neighbors say they could smell smoke but due to foggy conditions could not see the smoke. A few minutes later one neighbor said he could see flames going up the side of the house.

Flames completely engulfed this house in Santa Barbara on Las Alturas Road. Firefighters are still on scene investigating cause and origin. READ MORE: https://t.co/qyH4j2INCz pic.twitter.com/diY71Qa24K — Ryder Christ (@RyderChristNews) September 9, 2018

Another neighbor said that the house has been under construction for the last five years and the owners were probably not home.

Firefighters said when they arrived the house was already engulfed in flames. Fire Officials are calling the house a "total loss."

Firefighters are on scene of a working structure fire on Las Alturas Circle. More information will be posted as it becomes available. — SBCityFirePIO (@SBCityFirePIO) September 9, 2018

This structure fire is near the burn area of the 2008 Tea Fire and the 1977 Sycamore Canyon Fire.

Fire investigators are on scene determining the origin and cause of the fire.