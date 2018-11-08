Crews battle brush fire in Santa Maria

Fire crews were dispatched to the 5200 block of Dominion Road in Santa Maria for a slow-spreading brush fire that broke out shortly before 12 p.m. Nov. 8, 2018. (Dave Alley / KCOY.com)

Fire crews were dispatched to the 5200 block of Dominion Road in Santa Maria for a slow-spreading brush fire that broke out shortly before 12 p.m. Nov. 8, 2018. (Dave Alley / KCOY.com)

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Fire crews were dispatched to the 5200 block of Dominion Road in Santa Maria for a slow-spreading brush fire that broke out shortly before 12 p.m.

The fire burned at least 2 acres before forward progress was stopped, according to emergency traffic radio. No structures appear to have been impacted by the flames.

Several aircraft were called to assist with the firefight.

Firefighters on scene reported power lines down in the area. The electric company was alerted and shut off the power.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No further details were immediately known.